DELAFIELD - The Deerfield High School football team scored first, but then St. John's NW Military Academy rattled off 25 unanswered points earning a 25-6 non-conference victory Friday in Delafield.
The loss dropped the Demons to 0-2 on the season.
Deerfield scored on the game's opening drive, covering 73 yards in six plays with Bene Lemke capping it off with a 1-yard run.
The Lancers (2-0) scored in every quarter.
Tyler Haak passed for 103 yards and ran for another 47 to lead the offense, while Reily Bonjour caught four passes for 138 yards.
A complete story will appear in the Thursday, Sept. 5 edition of the Deerfield Independent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.