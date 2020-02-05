Two events coming up this weekend involve jumping into freezing water for a good cause.
The fifteenth-annual Dip for Dozer fundraiser is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Lake Ripley.
The Dozer 52 football scholarship fund that the annual event benefits was created in 2004 in honor of Dustin “Dozer” Zueisdorf. The fund has since awarded more than $125,000 in scholarships to Cambridge students.
Dip for Dozer founder Jana Evans said the event has grown significantly in its last fifteen years. In its first year, 2006, 27 people jumped in the lake and raised about $4,000. In 2019, 110 people dipped, raising $23,000.
“This event has become one of the best anticipated and attended events in the Cambridge community. We have folks travel from multiple states to participate each year,” Evans wrote in an email.
Festivities begin with ice-sculpting, turkey bowling and a costume contest at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. Jumping into the lake begins at 1 p.m. There will be raffles, food and music at Rockdale Bar N Grill after 1:30 p.m.
Registration is Friday, Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes or Saturday, Feb. 9 at Ripley Park before the event.
For more information contact Rhonda Hagy at dipfordozer@gmail.com.
Polar Plunge
Deerfield also has a group plunging into cold water. Deerfield High School’s Club Unify has a team for the 2020 Whitewater Polar Plunge on Feb. 8 at Cravath Park in Whitewater.
The Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics Wisconsin, which Club Unify teacher Stacy Gloede said provides year-round sporting opportunities to athletes of any skill and age.
Club Unify has 20 people set plunge, Gloede said, 16 students and four adults. The team has raised $3,500 of its $4,000 goal so far.
This is the fifth year Club Unify has signed up. Over the last four years, the DHS club has raised more than $10,000 for the cause.
For more information call (608) 764-5431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.