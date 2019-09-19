Building a performing arts center at Cambridge High School could cost $13 million, initial estimates show.
At its second meeting on Sept. 19, the task force studying building a PAC set its early vision of the facility’s features.
The Cambridge School District is considering a 500-seat, 2,500 square-foot PAC, with several potential locations on the high school property.
Estimates and potential design ideas are all conceptual right now, said Andy Lyons of Eppstein Uhen Architects, the district’s consultant on the project. Factors like costs, where the PAC sits on school property, designs and additional features are subject to change.
“(We) have to start somewhere,” task force chair Eddie Pahuski said. “The earlier you are, the more uncertainty you have.”
Eppstein Uhen Architects has suggested several possible locations on the high school property including east of the large gym and fitness center, or nestled behind the building north of the small gym. Task force members have also asked about placing the PAC on the west side of the building.
Initial costs estimates range from $12.3 million to $13 million based on which location is chosen, said Jay Thompson of Vogel Bros. Building Co., the district’s contracted construction manager. The estimates cover construction, design, consultants and equipment and reflects the space’s basic features. The district is eyeing a possible April 2020 referendum.
Base features, Julie Graham from EUA said, include a 500-seat house, a pre-function space, public restrooms, a control room and light booth, a catwalk, an office, dressing rooms, a green room, a scene dock, and storage and custodial spaces.
The $12 -13 million, however, doesn’t include additional features the district is looking at including a built-in orchestra pit, a fly system for lifting sets and backdrops, renovating the technology education rooms or a studio space for extra performances or community classes.
Thompson said costs sit at about $522,000 for an orchestra pit, $1.7 million for a full fly system, about $671,000 for a flex studio and $575,000 to renovate the existing tech ed classrooms.
After a lengthy discussion weighing the value of those features, task force members decided to include an orchestra pit and flex studio to the basic concept.
The district will gather local residents’ input on the basic concept, and additional features, in a survey set to be sent out late in September or early October. The survey will be done by School Perceptions, a research firm based in Slinger, Wis.
Surveys will be mailed to households in the school district and can be filled out online or on paper. The survey window will be open for about three weeks.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said the school district is eyeing 500 seats in the PAC so that the entire student bodies of Cambridge High School and Nikolay Middle School could use the space at the same time. Five-hundred seats would also account for enrollment increases while keeping an intimate atmosphere, Nikolay said.
The task force, created in April, is made up of thirty local leaders, members of arts organizations, district program representatives, music teachers and community at-large members. They’re charged with determining the PAC’s location, size, features, technological needs and costs, and making a recommendation to the school board.
They met for the first time Aug. 21 and toured PACs at McFarland High School and Edgewood High School on Sept. 14.
The group meets again on Oct. 30 in the Cambridge High School IMC at 403 Blue Jay Way. Meetings are open to the public.
