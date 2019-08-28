EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship at Historic Upper Church
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
MONDAY
Office closed
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Prayers for our people
10 a.m. Staff meeting
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Pin & Sew
12 p.m. W/elca Potluck
1 p.m. W/elca Meeting
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Mom’s Study
1 p.m. Mary Circle
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park
SUNDAY
9:15 a.m. Prayer
10 a.m Worship
4 p.m. GriefShare
MONDAY
7 p.m Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
8:45 a.m. Retiree’s breakfast
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Mom’s Study
5:30 p.m. Community Cafe
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Rev. Alex Carmel
Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY
ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Women’s Circle
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
FRIDAY
5:35 p.m. Survivor GLOW edition
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077 or
(608) 423-4610
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship Service with Communion
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion
TUESDAY
2 p.m. Outreach Committee meeting
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship Service w/Communion
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshal/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.