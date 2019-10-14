CAMBRIDGE — Ben Incha scored the first and last goals of the game as Cambridge/Deerfield United tied with Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River), 2-2, in a Capitol Conference game Monday night in Cambridge.
The Raiders entered the game at the top of the Capitol Conference with a 6-1 record. A loss would have put them in a tie with Lodi for the lead in the league. Cambridge/Deerfield (3-3-2) is in sixth place out of 10 teams.
Incha started off the scoring with a seventh minute penalty kick. Sugar River ended the first half with a goal in the 37th and a score in the 42nd.
Incha scored off another penalty kick in the 58th to equalize at 2-2. The score would prove to be the final of the game.
United will host Dodgeland/Hustisford Tuesday in Cambridge at 6:45 p.m.
Brandon Her was assisted by Nicholas Wilfong to score the only goal of the night for Cambridge/Deerfield United as they played to a 1-1 draw with Wisconsin Dells at Cambridge High School on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Her scored 29 minutes, 26 seconds into the first half. The 1-0 lead held up until Max Diaz scored with four seconds remaining in the 86th minute.
Carson Galla made five saves for CDU and United put eight shots on the Wisconsin Dells goal.
United will get a second chance to knock off Belleville/New Glarus when they play again in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs on Thursday, October 24, at Reddan Park.
Cambridge/Deerfield is ranked ninth and Belleville/New Glarus is the eight-seed in the bracket headlined by McFarland.
