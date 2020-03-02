The Cambridge School system currently has a stellar reputation, both academically and in enrichment opportunities for youth. This is evidenced by over $300,000 the district received in 2019 due to students from other districts choosing to attend school here. We need to ensure that Cambridge schools continue to be a desirable destination for families looking for a premier educational setting.
While our sports facilities are the equal of any in the surrounding area, the same cannot be said of our performing arts space, despite an 87% student participation level. Nearby schools such as Lake Mills, Fort Atkinson, Edgerton, and McFarland all have dedicated performing arts spaces. The days of dual purpose “gymatoriums” are coming to a close, as communities recognize the value of spaces designed specifically for the performing arts.
We raised three children who all played in the band and worked on play productions. Two of them were not athletic, so this involvement was critical for their having strong school attachment and engagement. Data is clear that the first two hours after school ends is when young people are at their greatest vulnerability for risk taking behavior. This is mitigated when they are involved in after-school sports and performing arts activities.
Additionally, a Performing Arts Center will not be solely for our Cambridge students alone. The space will be available for community events and its use will be only limited by the creativity of those managing the facility. Additional parking by the building is planned, which will make it easier to attend other events at the high school as well.
The cost of the PAC was reduced significantly following community input. It will still hold just under 500 persons, so can accommodate play productions, band/chorus performances, and can hold all Cambridge MS and HS students at once should there be presentations appropriate for a range of students. The need for a PAC will not diminish over time, but the cost will surely increase over time.
Others supported the schools when our kids were attending, and now it’s our turn to step up for this and future generations of students. It is an investment worth making. We strongly urge our Cambridge neighbors to vote yes for the PAC referendum and maintain the proud reputation of our school district and our community.
- David and Randi Thorson, Cambridge
