Thurs., Feb. 13

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Juice, Milk

Lunch

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Brown Rice

Edamame

Apple Slices

Fresh Baked Cookie

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
  • No meat

Fri., Feb. 14

NO SCHOOL

Mon., Feb. 17

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Yogurt

Fruit

Milk, Juice

Cereal Bar

Lunch

Hamburger

Hash Browns

Pears

  • Second choice: Corn Dog

Tues., Feb. 18

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Pancake and sausage on a stick

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice, Milk

Fruit

Yogurt

Lunch

Chicken Strips

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Mandarin Oranges

  • Second choice: Corn Dog

Wed., Feb. 19

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Whole Grain Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice, Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Sloppy Joes

Peas

Apple Slices

Goldfish Graham

  • Second choice: Corn Dog

Thurs., Feb. 20

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Juice, Milk

Lunch

Homemade Cheese and Sausage Pizza

Garlicky Green Beans

Grapes

  • Second choice: Corn Dog

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.