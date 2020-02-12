Thurs., Feb. 13
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Lunch
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Brown Rice
Edamame
Apple Slices
Fresh Baked Cookie
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
- No meat
Fri., Feb. 14
NO SCHOOL
Mon., Feb. 17
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Cereal Bar
Lunch
Hamburger
Hash Browns
Pears
- Second choice: Corn Dog
Tues., Feb. 18
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Pancake and sausage on a stick
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice, Milk
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Chicken Strips
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Mandarin Oranges
- Second choice: Corn Dog
Wed., Feb. 19
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Whole Grain Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Sloppy Joes
Peas
Apple Slices
Goldfish Graham
- Second choice: Corn Dog
Thurs., Feb. 20
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Lunch
Homemade Cheese and Sausage Pizza
Garlicky Green Beans
Grapes
- Second choice: Corn Dog
