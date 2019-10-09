Retired teacher and coach Dean Smithback is the 2019 grand marshal of the Cambridge High School homecoming parade.
Smithback was a fifth-grade teacher at Cambridge Elementary School and high school football coach.
He retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year and was part of a group named to the Cambridge Athletic Hall of Fame last month as an assistant coach of the 2004 CHS football team.
Smithback will be featured in this year’s homecoming parade on Oct. 11 at 2:15 p.m. in downtown Cambridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.