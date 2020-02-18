Landowners in a recently reactivated Deerfield-area drainage district are weighing their next steps.
About 25 landowners, mostly Town of Deerfield farmers, met Feb. 13 at the Deerfield Community Center with members of the Dane County Drainage Board.
At question is whether landowners in Dane County Drainage District 23, which encompasses about four square miles in the Town and Village of Deerfield, stretching roughly from State Highway 73 eastward to the Jefferson County line, should together pay an engineer to assess the condition of existing infrastructure in the district that was created more than a century ago. That might include farm drain tiles, culverts, ditches and the main channels of Mud Creek and Koshkonong Creek.
The estimated cost of an engineering study is $10,000 to $15,000. Were such a study done, landowners could then decide whether to move ahead with actual fixes, and to fund those costs.
The Feb. 13 gathering was the first meeting of District 23 landowners and the Drainage Board since Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled in August to reactivate drainage districts in the Deerfield, McFarland and Waunakee areas.
District 23 was created early in the 20th Century and deactivated by a judge’s order in 1970.
The reactivation followed a state Legislature move, in 2016, to ask drainage boards across Wisconsin to recommend whether dozens of long-inactive districts should be reactivated or permanently dissolved.
“There were three dozen of them that had stop-work orders from the 1950s and 1960s, that were just sitting on the books,” longtime Dane County Drainage Board member Leonard Massie said. “They decided to clean up the books.”
The three-member Dane County Drainage Board asked Judge Remington in March of 2019 to reactivate District 23 and the two others in Dane County.
Within an active drainage district, the Drainage Board has the power to assess property owners for the cost of dredging, removing debris and other work to keep water flowing, so that farmland doesn’t flood.
With the three reactivated districts included, there are now 19 active drainage districts county-wide.
Drainage districts were first created in Wisconsin in the mid-1800s as a way to assess farmers for the cost of maintaining infrastructure like ditches and farm drain tiles. Under current state law, keeping cropland well-drained enough to be tillable remains the objective.
Recently, however, a statewide conversation has arisen about whether maintaining drainage district infrastructure is also key to moving municipal storm water and sewage wastewater through regional watersheds, to keep not just farmland but all property from flooding during major storm events.
District 23 landowners have objected to them potentially being expected to foot the entire bill to fix and maintain infrastructure that’s handling far more than historically was intended. As Dane County’s poulation has grown, storm water and treated waste water has increasingly flowed southward from Sun Prairie and other area communities upstream.
The city of Sun Prairie’s sewer plant sits a few hundred feet from Koshkonong Creek’s headwaters and contributes about 4 million gallons of treated wastewater daily into the creek. Storm water from the city amounts to another estimated 2 million gallons a day going into the creek.
Deerfield, Rockdale and Cambridge also send their treated sewage water into Koshkonong Creek (Cottage Grove is part of the Madison Metropolitan Sewage District) and have all seen new development in recent decades.
After nearly two hours of discussion on Feb. 13, District 23 landowners asked the Drainage Board to come back with more information to help them decide whether to move ahead with an engineering study.
Massie said it’s not clear yet whether any funds remain in District 23’s financial accounts, that could help pay for that study.
The Drainage Board recently unearthed historical maps, brought to the Deerfield meeting by State Drainage Engineer Bart Chapman. They detail the properties that were originally in District 23 and the condition of the infrastructure there in the 1950s.
“This is going to be extremely helpful,” Chapman said. “This will give us a really good baseline.”
Massie said because the maps exist, hiring an engineering to do a study might only cost $10,000 to $15,000, rather than about $29,000.
Any costs incurred in District 23 would be split between landowners based on a formula that takes into account how much total acreage each has and how productive their soil is.
District landowners could ask others to join the district to help pay its costs.
Chapman said landowners in a drainage district can petition for additional property to be added.
“There are processes under which we can bring other lands into the district,” Chapman said.
He said elsewhere in the state, drainage districts have recently succeeded in getting additional land annexed in.
“It’s not infeasible,” Chapman said.
Some landowners said they’re concerned about paying for the fixes that improve water flow in District 23 in the short term, only for its infrastructure to be potentially overwhelmed again in a few years as larger municipalities upstream continue to grow.
“We need to look at the bigger picture,” one landowner said.
Dave Muehl, who owns Badger Farms on County Highway BB, just outside District 23, said he would like to see an agreement between all of the municipalities in the Koshkonong Creek watershed – more than a dozen in all – to collectively fund improvements.
“Each of these communities should be paying for this engineering study starting with Sun Prairie and going all the way down to the Lake Koshkonong,” Muehl said.
Chapman said state legislators are increasingly aware of the tie between drainage districts and regional flood control.
“I think the Legislature is aware that we have an issue,” Chapman said. “I think the Legislature is the one that is going to need to be the catalyst to get these municipalities to talk, to start thinking about flood control districts in conjunction with what exists now.”
Massie cautioned that the cost to a rural district like District 23, of trying to force a large municipality like Sun Prairie to help foot the bill for its improvements, could be “astounding.”
“What happens when we go after a Sun Prairie, is we find ourselves in court spending oodles of money with absolutely no control,” over the outcome, Massie said.
Massie also told assembled landowners that they could collectively decide to disband the district. Landowners would have to ask a circuit judge to do that, he said.
