The Cambridge Foundation has opened its 2020 grant request process.
Grant requests are due Dec. 31. Applications can be found on the foundation’s website: cambridge-foundation.org/grants.php.
The application must answer ten questions, including name of the organization requesting a grant, proof of their non-profit status, purpose of the organization, the amount being requested, the grants intended use and estimated annual operating budget.
Completed applications, with the organization’s financial statement and current fund balances, must be mailed to the Cambridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1, Cambridge.
In 2019, the Cambridge Foundation awarded about $196,000 in grants.
The 2019 grant recipients were: the Cambridge Community Activities Program, the Village of Cambridge, the Cambridge Community Fire Commission, the Cambridge Historic School Foundation, Lake Ripley Park, the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cambridge Arts Council, the Cambridge Community Library, Cambridge Public Schools, the CamRock Bike Park Project, Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater, the Cambridge Area Resource Team, Friends of Cam-Rock Park, CAPCARE, BSA Scout Troop 7041, and Women Who Care. 196,000.
