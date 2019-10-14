VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., DCC

Public Works Committee

Monday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Village Hall

Finance Committee

Monday, Oct. 28, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

Village Board

Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Village Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Education

Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Education

Monday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m., WDEE Studio Room

Annual Meeting and Budget Hearing

Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., WDEE Studio Room

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Lake District

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m., Town Hall

