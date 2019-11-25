The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent will be closed for upcoming holidays: Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28; the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29; Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24; Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 25; New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31; and New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1. The office is located at 320 N. Main St. in Lake Mills. Editors won’t be available to answer calls or messages on days that the office is closed. More information: ksaemann@hngnews.com.
