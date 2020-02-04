I have a question for you: Do you think it is un-American not to watch the impeachment hearings and the trial?
When all the hullabaloo began, I thought it was my duty to watch every nuance and listen to every word. After hearing the same words several dozens of times, I wondered if my duty was misplaced. And then TV panned several senators, quipping with each other, reading and snoozing. (Maybe not snoozing, but with eyes closed.)
When I saw that, it ticked me off. These are the people we vote to represent us. In fact, this whole thing, left and right, has got me nuts.
For one thing, it is frustrating when you can do nothing to change things. I know -- you can vote. But a whole lot of us have to vote to change things the way we want them,
I'm thinking about several Thanksgivings ago, we were invited to dinner at a shirt-tail relative's. Two of the brothers got into it over who was the best man for president. The "conversation" got steamy. We left right after the pumpkin pie.
This Thanksgiving we were home with family. And we are always very careful not to talk about anything political. Not a word about the coming election as not to rock any boats.
But I wonder if silence is the way to go. At least the shirt-tailers had a chance to "speak their piece" or I should say "yell their piece." Whereas we choose silence and peace. Nothing gets resolved.
Of course, I am going to vote -- maybe a few times. Just kidding.
I will not vote absentee. I will take my trusty walker and stand in line and vote. There is something about voting that gives a good feeling.
As far as Mayberry or impeachment, now into trial, I'm with the trial to the bitter end.
The thing to remember is that we are all on the same team -- the Americans.
All Americans like desserts. And pies.
Creamy Lemon Pie
Ingredients: 1 8-ounce cream cheese, softened, 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1 can lemon pie filling, a graham cracker piecrust OR a baked regular piecrust.
Whipped cream for topping, optional
Directions: cream cheese until creamy, Add milk and lemon juice, Beat mixture until very creamy, fold in pie filling, stir well, pour into piecrust of your choice. refrigerate several hours before serving.
Enjoy.
