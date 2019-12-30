The Cambridge Arts Council has announced its summer concert series lineup for 2020.
The annual concert series is held on Friday nights between June and August at Veterans Park, 100 E. Main St., at 6:30 p.m.
The Summer Concert Series kicks off June 5 with Gomers & Friends, a Madison band with Cambridge members, with 70s flashback music. Gomers & Friends won a Madison Area Music Association award in 2019.
The Summer Concert Series continues June 19 with The Oak Street Ramblers. It’s a bluegrass band from Madison’s east side with five members.
The fun continues July 3 with a performance by the Mad City Jug Band, a Madison Americana/Folk band. The band features a variety of instruments, including guitar, ukulele, harmonica, washboard, accordion, fiddle, bass, banjo and jugs.
The Cambridge Arts Council will welcome Small Blind Johnny, a Madison Blues band, for its July 17 concert.
The concert series wraps up Aug. 7 with a performance by Driftless, a Cambridge-based Americana band that anchors the concert series every year.
People can bring lawn chairs, blankets and food, however glass is not allowed in the park. Local organizations like the Cambridge Area Lions Club will be grilling pizzas or selling concessions. Concerts are free.
