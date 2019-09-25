VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Plan Commission
Monday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m., DCC
Finance Committee
Monday, Oct. 14, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall
Village Board
Monday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Village Hall
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
Village Board
Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m., WDEE Studio Room
Annual Meeting and Budget Hearing
Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., WDEE Studio Room
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Town Garage
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Invenergy Open House
Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Lake District
Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m., Town Hall
