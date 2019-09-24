The 2019 Homecoming Week for Deerfield High School is coming up, on Oct. 6-12.
Below is a list of events included in the festivities. DHS is located at 300 Simonson Blvd. For more information, contact the district at (608) 764-5431.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- Banner and float creation: 4-7 p.m., DHS commons.
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Pep rally for Deerfield Elementary School with DHS students in band, cheer squad and athletics.
- Powder puff football: 6:30-9 p.m., DHS football stadium.
- Bonfire: 9-10 p.m., DHS Parking lot.
Friday, Oct. 11
- Lions Club chicken barbeque: 11 a.m., Fireman’s Park in downtown Deerfield.
- Float-building and volleyball for DHS students
- Homecoming parade: 2 p.m., Main Street.
- Football game: 7 p.m., DHS football stadium.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Homecoming dance: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., DHS.
- The district is taking entries for the parade Entries are limited, because Highway 73 can’t be closed for long. High School activities will be given first priority. Other student-related activities, and community entries will also be considered. Deadline to enter is Sept. 30. More information: georget@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.