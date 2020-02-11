The Deerfield boys basketball team ran its season-best winning streak to six games following wins over Madison Country Day and New Glarus.
The Demons, who haven’t lost since falling 57-52 to Cambridge on Jan. 18, improved to 11-8 overall and remain in the Trailways South Conference race, trailing Palmyra-Eagle by 2 ½ games with three games remaining.
DEERFIELD 53
NEW GLARUS 41
In a battle of recent WIAA state qualifiers — Deerfield in 2018 and New Glarus in 2019 — the Demons used a 35-20 second half to rally past the host Glarner Knights Monday.
“It was a great night,” Demons head coach Dave Borgrud said. “It was a grind-it-out game and the kids played really hard. I was very impressed with how we did.”
Deerfield trailed 21-17 at halftime but used a 17-0 run during the final seven minutes to put the game away.
Senior guard-forward Tyler Haak produced a double-double scoring 10 points while pulling down a team-high 13 rebounds.
Deerfield also got double-digit rebounds from sophomore forward Collin Klade (10) while he added five points and a block.
“New Glarus is a good team; they’re quick and strong and they got a lot of offensive rebounds against us, but we took care of things the last seven minutes with that run,” Borgrud said.
Sophomore Dayton Lasack matched a career-high with 14 points to lead all scorers. The 6-foot-2 forward went 5-of-8 from the field and made all four of his free throw attempts. Lasak previously scored 14 points against Williams Bay on Dec. 10.
Junior Nathan Streiff led New Glarus (11-6), the reigning Division 4 state champions, with 11
DEERFIELD 77
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 26
Deerfield built a 38-13 halftime advantage and never looked back on winning in Madison Friday.
Haak led a trio of Demons in double figures with 21, freshman Cal Fisher scored 17 and Lasack added 10.
Meanwhile, juniors Makhai Navarro and Clayton Mathwig chipped in nine points apiece, while senior Chris Doyle added eight for the victors.
Deerfield held Country Day to 13 points in each quarter.
Box scores appear online.The Demons return to Trailway South play Thursday traveling to Johnson Creek, then host league-leading Palmyra-Eagle on Feb. 18. Both games start at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 53, NEW GLARUS 41
Deerfield 17 36 — 53
New Glarus 21 20 — 41
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Navarro 1 1-3 3, Mathwig 0 0-1 0, Fisher 3 0-2 7, Klade 2 1-4 5, Haak 4 2-5 10, Nehring 3 0-0 9, Lasack 5 4-4 14, Bonjour 1 2-2 5. Totals — 19 5-11 53.
New Glarus — Streiff 4 3-5 11, Martinson 3 1-2 7 Schuett 2 3-4 8, Co. Siegenthaler 2 0-0 5, James 1 2-3 4, Vasquez 3 0-0 6. Totals — 15 9-14 41.
3-point goals — D 5 (Nehring 3, Bonjour 1, Fisher 1), NG 2 (Schuett 1, Co Siegenthaler 1). Total fouls — D 14, NG 17.
DEERFIELD 77
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 26
Deerfield 38 39 — 77
Country Day 13 13 — 26
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Navarro 3 3-5 9, Doyle 3 0-0 8, Mathwig 4 0-0 9, Fisher 8 0-0 16, Haak 9 3-4 21, Nehring 0 2-3 2, Lasack 5 0-0 10, Bonjour 0 1-2 1, Gjermo 0 0-2 0, Lees 0 1-2 1. Totals — 32 10-18 77.
Madison Country Day — Kurth 2 0-2 4, Caceanov 2 1-2 5, Young 5 1-2 13, Bosben 2 0-0 4. Totals — 11 2-6 26.
3-point goals — D 3 (Doyle 2, Mathwig 1), MCD 2 (Young 2). Total fouls — D 6, MCD 11.
