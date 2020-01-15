This week in Cambridge, residents are getting a dose of the summer fair season in January.
The Cambridge Community Library is partnering with the Cambridge 4-H chapter for a 4-H fun night on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
With crafts like paper snowflakes and beading projects, a science activity and even a bicycle repair station, this event is a chance to tackle the winter blues and shake up your week a little.
There may even be an opportunity to meet some animals that 4-H members take to the fair.
The 4-H members themselves are leading the charge on this event.
They’re running demonstrations, chatting with visitors, managing their animals and promoting their club. Cambridge 4-H leaders say this event was an ideal way for the members to serve their community, and show what they have to offer.
It’s also an opportunity for prospective 4-H members to get a sense of what the club is all about.
In the midst of our first real bout of winter weather, and the post New Year’s lull, petting animals and supporting local kids is a great way for families to add some excitement to their week.
