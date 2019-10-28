Thursday, Oct. 31

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Fruit

Milk

Lunch

Teriyaki Chicken over Rice

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Mandarin Oranges

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Friday, Oct. 1

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes

Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Meatball Sub

Garlicky Green Beans

Baked Apples

  • Second choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Monday, Nov. 4

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Hot Dog

Baked Beans

Applesauce

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Swedish Meatballs on Rotini Pasta

Peas

Peaches

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Loaded Baked Potato

  • No meat

Apple

Fresh Baked Cookie

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

Thursday, Nov. 7

Breakfast

French Toast

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Munchable

  • No meat

Steamed Broccoli

Pineapple

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.