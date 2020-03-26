March 26-27

NO SCHOOL

Monday, March 30

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Milk, Juice

Lunch

Hot Dog

French Fries

Mixed Fruit

  • Second choice: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Tuesday, March 31

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Pancake and Sausage on a stick

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Milk, Juice

Fruit

Yogurt

Lunch

Loaded Baked Potato

Steamed Broccoli

Dinner Roll

Pears

  • Second choice: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Wednesday, April 1

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Milk, Juice

Lunch

Cheese Burger

Glazed Carrots

Pineapple

  • Second choice: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Thursday, April 2

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice, Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Mandarin orange chicken over rice

Steamed Edamame

Fresh Apple

Goldfish Graham

  • Second choice: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.