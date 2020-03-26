March 26-27
NO SCHOOL
Monday, March 30
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Hot Dog
French Fries
Mixed Fruit
- Second choice: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Tuesday, March 31
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Pancake and Sausage on a stick
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk, Juice
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Loaded Baked Potato
Steamed Broccoli
Dinner Roll
Pears
- Second choice: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Wednesday, April 1
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Cheese Burger
Glazed Carrots
Pineapple
- Second choice: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Thursday, April 2
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Mandarin orange chicken over rice
Steamed Edamame
Fresh Apple
Goldfish Graham
- Second choice: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
