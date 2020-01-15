Deerfield
Monday, Jan. 20: DCC girls volleyball
The Deerfield Community Center has joined a local traveling volleyball league and has a limited number of spots available for fifth through eighth grade girls that would like to play. The deadline to register is Jan. 20. The girls start practice in February and have a tournament within the area (including Deerfield) every Sunday from March 1 to March 29 from 12:30-3:30 pm. The registration form is available on the DCC website at www.dccenter.org.
Hefel helps Icebergs take three out of four
Hailie Hefel, a Deerfield junior, scored one goal for the Stoughton co-op Icebergs in their 3-0 victory over Beaver Dam on Monday, Jan. 6.
The Icebergs are an eight-school co-op that includes Deerfield High School. The Icebergs (3-10-1) have won three of their last four games.
The Stoughton co-op had its game against Brookfield postponed Saturday, but it will return to action Tuesday, Jan. 14, against the Cap City Cougars at 7:15 p.m. in Stoughton.
CAMBRIDGE
Korth wins all-around for Kentucky
Senior Mollie Korth, a 2016 graduate of Cambridge, took first place in the all-around with 39.375 points in the first meet of the season for the Kentucky Wildcats on Jan. 3.
Korth turned in four events with a 9.8 or better as the 12th-ranked Wildcats were defeated by fifth-ranked Utah. For her efforts, Korth was named SEC Gymnast of the Week for the first week of the season.
Korth turned in an even better score in the second meet of the season with a 39.625 in the all around as 10th-ranked Kentucky earned a 196.525-195.5 victory over Missouri on Jan. 9.
