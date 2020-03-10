Candidates for four seats on the Cambridge School Board shared their support for a performing arts center and their future priorities for the district in a forum on March 5.
The two hour-long forum at the Cambridge Market Cafe drew about two dozen people. It was organized and moderated by the staff of the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent.
The first hour of the forum was devoted to School Board members, with the second session interviewing the two candidates for the District 37 Dane County Board Supervisor seat. Candidates answered questions prepared by the newspaper, and fielded audience questions.
There are five candidates running for four seats on the Cambridge School Board on the April 7 ballot.
Incumbents Courtney Reed Jenkins, Tracy Smithback-Travis, Jim Womble, Julie West and non-incumbent Grace Leonard are vying for the seats.
The three highest vote-getters will fill the seats with three-year terms, and the fourth-highest vote-getter will fill the seat with a two-year term.
Grace Leonard was appointed to the School Board in February after board member Tom Wright resigned in January. Wright’s seat will be up for re-election in April 2021.
Leonard’s name will still appear on the April 7 ballot, and the length of her term — whether a three-year term, two-year term or Wright’s one-year term — depends on the number of votes she receives.
District administrative assistant Mary Kay Raether said if Leonard receives one of the four highest vote totals, she would have to resign the seat she was just appointed to, and take a seat with a longer term. The district would appoint a fifth board member at that point.
Four of the five candidates participated in the forum. West was ill but submitted written answers to forum questions.
Reed Jenkins has served on the School Board for four years. She works for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction working with federal programs for funding Wisconsin education.
Smithback-Travis has served on the board for 15 years, and currently is president. She graduated from Cambridge High School and has experience in the agriculture industry.
Womble has served on the School Board for five years and is currently the board’s vice president. Now retired, Womble has professional experience in marketing and business.
Leonard has not served on the School Board previously but has lived in Cambridge for about nine years. She currently works as an instructional technologist at the UW-Madison School of Nursing.
West has served on the School Board since September 2019. She recently retired to Cambridge after a career in education, working as a teacher, special education program coordinator, principal and state-wide project director.
Performing Arts Center
All five candidates expressed their support for a referendum also on the ballot on April 7.
The Cambridge School District is asking voters to fund $9.9 million to construct a performing arts center (PAC) at Cambridge High School, and $150,000 annually to run it.
Reed Jenkins said that a PAC would add value to the community known for the arts and draw open enrollment to the district. “Can we afford to take on the debt right now?” she said. “The answer is absolutely yes,” she said.
Smithback-Travis called the April 7 election “the right time to put it in front of our taxpayers.” She said building a PAC now would benefit the district, citing future rising building costs, value of arts and a facilities need for dedicated arts and athletic spaces.
Womble said that an arts center is about “teaching the whole child,” and creating opportunities for students not interested in sports. He added that people who may have concerns will have a chance to voice those at the ballot box.
Leonard said a PAC “would fill a much-needed gap,” creating space for music, theater, lectures, and technology curriculum. “Supporting the PAC means supporting student achievement,” in math, reading and overall wellness.
West called the current performance spaces in the district “inadequate,” and unable to accommodate the large population of students involved in fine arts. She cited the challenges of scheduling athletics and performances, saying an arts center is “an investment in our students.”
District priorities
When asked what their top two priorities are for the district in the next three to five years, candidates spoke of balance, social emotional health and supporting students.
Reed Jenkins highlighted the need for increased education funding statewide, especially in reimbursing necessary special education costs. She also said there is a need to close achievement gaps for students who may have individual education plans (IEPs) or come from low income backgrounds.
Smithback-Travis said her goal is “to educate and treat the whole student,” highlighting the importance of curriculum, school security and wellness. She discussed protecting the district’s largest fiscal assets of staff and facilities.
Womble said he prioritizes balance — graduating well-rounded students by creating a balanced district, through fiscal responsibility and supporting staff.
“In order to create a student like that, we have to have a balance that prevails through everything we do,” he said.
Leonard cited growing enrollment at the elementary school as a concern, because of Cambridge’s reputation for small class sizes. She also suggested evaluating current mental health resources and expanding resources for students.
“Ensuring all students have what they need to be successful is a priority for me,” West wrote in her statement. She mentioned mental health resources, intervention processes and her goal of supporting students that are both successful and struggling.
Socio-economic status
After answering two prepared questions from the newspaper, candidates answered questions from audience members.
Cambridge Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck asked the candidates how the district can better serve students from low-income backgrounds.
Reed Jenkins said eliminating barriers to access of information, resources and experiences is crucial. She highlighted Cambridge’s efforts in this area already, like the district’s policy of sending all students on field trips regardless of ability to pay, and the Everybody Eats program funding student meals.
Smithback-Travis asserted that the value of a small community and district is to serve all of its students. Part of increasing access is accommodating family schedules and making resources available.
Womble shared that in his youth, he found a sense of belonging in his school, and wished that for Cambridge students. “If you feel like you belong there, then you’re going to do well, and you’re going to find the resources,” Womble said.
Leonard echoed the idea of creating a sense of belonging and increases access to opportunities in the district. The goal is “making sure that everyone feels welcome and appreciated regardless of where they come from,” Leonard said.
Closing statements
As the forum came to a close, candidates had one more opportunity to pitch themselves as School Board members.
Reed Jenkins passed on making final remarks.
“Thanks for the challenge of being a board member in the past, and I want to continue that challenge,” Smithback-Travis said.
“Just like any form of excellence, it demands more,” Womble said.
“I will be objective and make informed decisions. This means listening to the students, the teachers, the parents and seeing what’s working, what’s not working,” Leonard said.
“I have a passion for this work and would be grateful for the honor to serve our children, schools and community,” West wrote.
