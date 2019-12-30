A two-way spring race has emerged to replace retiring, longtime Dane County Board Supervisor Bob Salov.
Salov has represented the 37th district on the Dane County Board of Supervisors since 1996. District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
Kathleeen “Kate” McGinnity, of Cambridge, announced on Dec. 9 that she will seek the seat Salov is vacating. On Dec. 23, current Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig announced that he is also running.
The 2020 spring election is April 7.
After a 22-year military career, Breunig settled in Cambridge with his family five years ago. He and his wife, Nadine, have two children, Tyler and Alyssa. He has served on the Cambridge Village Board since 2018 and in a release characterized himself as “an Independent and a fiscal conservative.”
McGinnity has lived in District 37 for more than 25 years. She is a former public school special education teacher, a founding member of the Cambridge Action group and an active volunteer in many local groups. McGinnity and her husband, Bob Wake, have one son, Augie.
Salov was hired eight years ago as the full-time director of the Cambridge Area EMS. He says that is a position he will continue in as he steps off the County Board.
Also, locally on April 7, there are elections for the Cambridge Village Board, Jefferson County Board, Deerfield Village Board, Oakland Town Board, Deerfield Town Board, Christiana Town Board, Rockdale Village Board, Cambridge School Board and Deerfield School Board.
Nomination papers for all local offices could be taken out Dec. 1 and are due back to municipal, county and school district clerks by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7. Non-candidacy papers, for incumbents not running again, were due Dec. 27.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent will publish a complete list of candidates for local office after the Jan. 7 filing deadline, and will profile candidates in contested races in the late winter and early spring, as the election approaches.
