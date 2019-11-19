A reinstated Cambridge Economic Development Committee, at its first meeting Nov. 18, looked both forward and backward.
The committee’s five members are Village President Mark McNally; Christianne Laing, owner of the Avid Gardener garden store in downtown Cambridge; Dave Mittlesteadt, owner
of the Galleria 214 retail building in downtown Cambridge and a member of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce; Steve Fiore, vice president of Badger Bank which has a branch in downtown Cambridge; and David Kratovil, owner of Cambridge Ace Hardware.
Cambridge Chamber of Commerce President Karen Anderson has also been invited to participate as a non-voting member.
The committee began by reviewing an economic development plan prepared for the village in 2012. Village Administrator Lisa Moen said that’s the “last working document” the village had prepared for economic development purposes.
The plan was used by former economic development coordinator Linda Begley-Korth, who resigned at the end of 2017 and passed away earlier this year. Though somewhat outdated, it “was something to work off of,” Moen said.
Some of the priorities listed in the 2012 plan included downtown revitalization, redevelopment of the Melster Candies Co. site, promotion of outdoor recreation and promotion of the arts.
One of its outcomes was the creation of the Cambridge Arts Council, whose initiatives since have included the creation of Midwest Fire Fest.
The committee went on to discuss the status of the village’s only currently active tax incremental finance (TIF) district, that includes all of downtown and the Melster site, and to discuss the potential for temporary pop-up stores to locate in now-vacant downtown storefronts.
Mittlesteadt suggested reaching out to the owners of about a half dozen vacant properties that are showing wear, that have windows papered over and that have unsightly things in front window areas, to see if they might be willing to allow a group of volunteers to go in to do minor clean-up.
“Some of these storefronts are in need of a lot of tender loving care,” Mittlesteadt said. It would “at least make Main Street look presentable,” he said.
“It might be a way of opening lines of communication to people who own these properties,” Mittlesteadt added. “It shows them the community is willing to help.”
The committee also discussed possibilities for attracting businesses that offer something new, especially beyond the arts, which Kratovil said remains important to Cambridge but perhaps is not the end-all. “That always seems to have been the focus. Is there any viability of any other type of business downtown?” Kratovil said.
Additional clothing boutiques and a kitchen store came up as two possibilities.
Kratovil also said the village would benefit from attracting more companies like Amigo Construction, that relocated from Madison to Cambridge in 2017, and whose owners recently bought a house here.
“I think that’s something that is an important focus,” Kratovil said.
The committee also talked about the need in Cambridge for more housing for middle-income workers and families.
