Deerfield- Ramon D Storlie, age 90 passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Autumn Winds in Cambridge. Ramon was born on the family farm in Deerfield on June 16, 1929, the son of George and Josephine (Stromme) Storlie. Ray graduated from Deerfield High School in 1948. On January 6, 1949 he married Beverly J. Olson. Together they dairy farmed until retirement. Ray later worked for Interpane Glass Co. He served 25 years on the local school board and was active in his church. Ramon enjoyed reading, telling stories, fishing in Canada with his boys, animals, and keeping up with conservation farming practices. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Beverly; sons, Owen (Caroline) and Greg (Carole); daughter, Janet (Dave) Amacher; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Hazel Keller; brother, Jerome Storlie; and many nieces and nephews. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Storlie; and 4 siblings. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, with Rev. Holly Slater officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the burial, in the church Education Center. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the church Education Center, and from 10:00 AM until the time of service Tuesday in church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran bell tower fund or to Agrace Hospice Inc. Many thanks to the staff of Autumn Winds, Dr. Steve, and Pastor Holly Slater. Please share your memories of Ramon at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Obituary: Ramon Storlie
