Tyler Haak earned honors on both sides of the ball to headline Deerfield’s selections on the 2019 Trailways Small Conference football team.
Haak, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior, earned first-team honors as a wide receiver and second-team recognition as a defensive back. After earning All-TSC honors at quarterback both his sophomore and junior seasons, Haak was moved to wide receiver where he caught five passes for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-high 640 yards and five TDs.
On defense, Haak recorded 33 tackles and intercepted two passes.
Also named All-TSC were senior wide receiver Reily Bonjour and junior defensive lineman Sean Gjermo.
Bonjour, a first-team selection as a junior, led the Demons in receptions (22), yards (487) and touchdowns (6) while averaging 22.1 yards per catch.
Gjermo received his first postseason recognition after registering 50 tackles which included a team-leading 11 tackles for a loss.
2018 TRAILWAYS SMALL FOOTBALL
First Team — Offense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Yr.
QB Josha Bauer Lourdes 5-11 175 Jr.
QB Justin Swanson Johnson Creek 5-10 190 Sr.
RB Max Raymond Cambria-Fries. 5-10 170 Sr.
RB Tim Kaull Lourdes 5-10 190 Jr.
RB Nick Larson Fall River/Rio 5-8 165 Sr.
WR Preston Ruedinger Lourdes 6-2 170 Jr.
WR Tyler Haak Deerfield 6-2 180 Sr.
TE Mason Owen Cambria-Fries. 6-1 185 Sr.
OL Reid Spanbauer Lourdes 5-10 135 Sr.
OL Tyler Bromberek Lourdes 5-11 230 Sr.
OL Nick Hoffmann Johnson Creek 6-0 130 Sr.
OL Bryce Wojta Randolph 5-8 220 Sr.
OL Aidan Knudson Cambria-Fries. 6-3 245 Sr.
OL Gavin Wodill Fall River/Rio 6-1 200 So.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Reid Spanbauer, Lourdes Academy
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Joshua Bauer, Lourdes Academy
Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek
First Team — Defense
DB Justin Swanson Johnson Creek 5-10 190 Sr.
DB Matt Dykstra Randolph 6-0 170 Jr.
DB Jack McKellips Lourdes 5-10 155 Jr.
DB Sam Budig Johnson Creek 6-0 175 Sr.
ILB Charlie Weber Lourdes 6-0 170 Jr.
ILB Nick Larson Fall River/Rio 5-8 165 Sr.
OLB Caden Chier Lourdes 6-2 175 Sr.
OLB Zach Paul Randolph 5-8 185 Jr.
DL Reid Spanbauer Lourdes 5-10 235 Sr.
DL Nick Hoffmann Johnson Creek 6-0 130 Sr.
DE Patrick Derleth Lourdes 6-1 190 Sr.
DE Jax Rataczak Randolph 6-1 190 Jr.
First Team — Special Teams
P Gavin Meyers Lourdes 6-2 180 Sr.
K Tyler Johnson Lourdes 5-10 175 Sr.
ST Cade Burmania Cambria-Fries. 5-8 145 Jr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Patrick Derleth, Lourdes Academy
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Cade Chier, Lourdes Academy
Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek
Second Team — Offense
QB Brayden Haffele Randolph 6-2 175 Jr.
RB Jordan Tietz Randolph 5-11 160 Jr.
RB Teagan Prochnow Fall River/Rio 5-11 190 Sr.
WR Nathan Slagter Lourdes 6-4 180 Jr.
WR Skylor Griffiths Johnson Creek 6-1 170 So.
WR Jacob Rowe Fall River/Rio 6-4 190 Jr.
OL Patrick Derleth Lourdes 6-1 190 Sr.
OL Keagan Stelzer Lourdes 6-1 230 Sr.
OL Sam Toebe Johnson Creek 6-2 225 Jr.
OL Ben Schmucki Randolph 6-2 203 Jr.
OL Dalton Barker Fall River/Rio 6-4 260 Sr.
TE Caden Chier Lourdes 6-2 175 Sr.
TE Wyatt Owen Johnson Creek 6-2 190 Jr.
Second Team — Defense
DB Junior Ocampo-Ramirez Cambria-Fries. 5-10 170 Sr.
DB Jacob Rowe Fall River/Rio 6-4 190 Jr.
DB Tyler Haak Deerfield 6-2 180 Sr.
ILB Tyler Budde Lourdes 6-0 210 Jr.
ILB Travis Alvin Randolph 6-3 215 So.
OLB Wyatt Owen Johnson Creek 6-2 190 Jr.
OLB Teagan Prochnow Fall River/Rio 5-10 190 Sr.
DL Gavin Wodill Fall River/Rio 6-1 200 So.
DL Aidan Kundson Cambria-Fries. 6-3 245 Sr.
DE Dalton Bredlow Johnson Creek 6-0 190 Jr.
DE Brady DeVries Randolph 6-5 195 Sr.
Second Team — Special Teams
P Seth Schmucki Randolph 6-4 162 Sr.
K Seth Schmucki Randolph 6-4 162 Sr.
ST Chris Perez Fall River/Rio 5-9 140 Jr.
Honorable Mention
Cambria-Friesland: Joseph Pulver, QB, Sr.; Carter Smits, OLB, Sr.; Mason Owen, P, Sr. Deerfield: Reily Bonjour, WR, Sr.; Sean Gjermo, DL, Jr. Fall River/Rio: Dylan Foulkes, OLB, Sr. Johnson Creek: Isaiah Wollet, ILB, Sr.; Leo Sabala, DL, Jr. Lourdes Academy: Will Pollack, DB, Jr. Randolph: Jordan Tietz, DB, Jr.; Logan Vander Galien, OLB, Jr.; Bryce Wojta, DL, Sr.
