The Cambridge School District may see a slight increase in its general fund budget, due to increased state aid in the state biennial budget.
The school board held its annual meeting and budget hearing Sept. 19 at Cambridge High School, approving the 2019-20 tax levy after the district’s business manager Mark Worthing presented highlights from this year’s projected budget.
The district is projected to receive about $4.6 million in state aid.
The proposed general fund budget for 2019-20 is about $12 million dollars, 1.46 percent higher, or $172,000, up from $11.84 million in 2018-19.
Cambridge also expects that the state will increase funding to districts in several forms, Worthing said, including by raising the amount of money given to districts per student.
The district is projected to increase its enrollment by 10 students in 2019-20, up to 929. In 2018-19, the district had 919 enrolled. The district’s enrollment count will be finalized on Friday, Sept. 20.
“We’ve seen an uptick in enrollment as well, so when you add in a little higher enrollment with the additional funding from the state, that accounts basically for what our revenues are,” Worthing said.
State aid awarded to Cambridge will be finalized Oct. 15.
The Cambridge School Board on Sept. 16 approved a 2019-20 tax levy of about $7.15 million. That’s a 2.25 percent increase from $6.99 million in 2018-19.
The estimated 2019-20 tax rate for Cambridge area property owners is $10.24 per $1,000 of assessed value, or 3 percent lower than $10.56 in 2018-19.
That means the owner of a home whose property value has remained unchanged since last year, at $200,000 will see their tax bill fall about $64 over 2018-19, from $2,112 to $2,048. Worthing said, however, that property values rose, on average, 5.43 percent in the Cambridge area this year, meaning some property owners may see a dollar amount increase on their tax bill.
Worthing also reported that the school district tapped into more of its fund balance than it expected to in 2018-19, for things like emergency HVAC repairs, a plow truck and special education costs. After using closer to $400,000 than the $200,000 anticipated, Worthing said the district is working to replenish its fund balance, which is expected to amount to $1.64 million in 2019-20. The total ending fund balance for 2018-19 was $1.38 million.
“A fund balance is to help us get through the peaks and valleys of our revenues,” Worthing said, supporting the district between the months that the district receives tax money and state aid.
Some large capital projects have been completed in the last two years, and now the district plans to scale back its capital spending in 2019-20. It is projected to spend about $228,000 on capital projects in 2019-20, including replacing equipment at the Cambridge Community Pool and roof repairs, Worthing said. In both 2017-18 and 2018-19, the district tapped into its capital projects fund for repairs on the Nikolay Middle School roof and replacement of the Cambridge Elementary School roof.
The district had built up its capital projects fund over five years in anticipation of some major expenses; by 2018-19 the fund amounted to about $643,000.
The school district is also still paying off debt incurred in 2013 from renovations made to Cambridge High School. The 2019-20 principal payment on the loan will be $315,000. The total debt payments in 2019-20 will be $376,790, including principal and interest. It’s estimated the district will pay off the debt by March 2028.
At the Sept. 16 meeting, the board passed a resolution to approve 2019-20 short-term borrowing for a maximum of $2.4 million. Worthing said this helps the district get through tighter months, when state aid or taxes aren’t being distributed, but the district is still incurring expenses.
