The Deerfield boys basketball team earned a pair of Trailways South Conference wins to remain in the thick of the Trailways South Conference race.
The Demons (5-6 overall) improved to 3-1 in the Trailways South after defeating Madison Country Day, 83-18, and Johnson Creek, 79-40, to remain one game behind Palmyra-Eagle and set up a showdown for first place on Thursday night.
“It all started with the Marshall game, I think we got out focus (back) and knew we could play with some teams — this is what I envisioned when I started this season because we have a lot of really good athletes — we just needed to focus our energy on playing defense and being at the right spots,” said Deerfield head coach Dave Borgrud. “We started out very young and I think they’re maturing.”
DEERFIELD 83
COUNTRY DAY 18
The Demons opened up a 48-11 halftime lead and never looked back to streak past visiting Madison Country Day in Trailways South play on Jan. 7.
Senior Tyler Haak outscored Country Day with a game-high 22 points, while freshman Cal Fisher added 17 in the blowout victory.
Senior Chris Doyle and sophomore Collin Klade each added nine, while juniors Clayton Mathwig and Reily Bonjour chipped in eight apiece for the Demons.
Sophomore Collin Young led MCD (0-10, 0-4) with six.
LAKE MILLS 71
DEERFIELD 52
Deerfield had its hands full with state-ranked Lake Mills in a non-conference game on Jan. 9.
The L-Cats (12-1), tied for third in the Associated Press Division 3 state poll, led 40-23 at the break before the Demons held their own in the second half.
“They have some really good athletes and we played really well in spurts against them,” said Borgrud.
The Demons held the hot-shooting L-Cats to just 1-of-15 from 3-point range.
“We did give up a ton of points in the paint, however,” added Borgrud.
Haak (15) and Fisher (11) led the Demons in scoring.
Drew Stoddard’s career-high 29 points paced Lake Mills.
DEERFIELD 79
JOHNSON CREEK 40
The Demons returned to their winning ways one night after the Lake Mills loss and like they did against Country Day opened up a huge first-half lead, 41-16, over the visiting Bluejays.
Fisher led four DHS players in double digits with a game-high 20, Klade scored 15, Bonjour chipped in 14 and Haak tossed in 13 in the victory.
Alex Garza led Johnson Creek (2-7, 1-3) with 11.
UP NEXT
The Demons (5-6 overall) travel to Palmyra-Eagle Thursday for a Capitol South meeting with the Panthers. Tipoff is 7:15 p.m.
“That’s going to be a big one Thursday night,” said Borgrud.
Then on Saturday, Deerfield hosts Cambridge in a 7:30 p.m. non-conference start.
DEERFIELD 83
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 18
Country Day 11 7 — 18
Deerfield 48 35 — 83
Country Day (fg-ft-pts) — S. Bosben 1-0-3, Kurth 2-0-5, Young 3-0-6, Callahan 1-0-2, J. Bosben 1-0-2, Canavan 0-0-0. Totals — 8 0-4 18.
Deerfield — Navarro 1-1-3, Doyle 3-3-9, Mathwig 2-2-8, Fisher 4 4-9-17, Klade 4-1-9, Haak 10-2-22, Nehring 1-0-2, Lasack 2-0-4, Bonjour 4-0-8, Gjermo 0-1-1. Totals — 31 19-27 83.
3-point goals — MCD 2 (S. Bosben 1, Kurth 1), D 2 (Mathwig 2). Total fouls — MCD 19, D 11. Fouled out — Canavan.
LAKE MILLS 71, DEERFIELD 52
Deerfield 23 29 — 52
Lake Mills 40 31 — 71
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Navrro 2-0-5, Doyle 0-2-2, Mathwig 1-0-2, Fisher 3-5-11, Klade 2-0-4, Haak 5-4-15, Lasack 2-1-5, Bonjour 2-0-4, Gjermo 2-0-4. Totals — 19 12-15 52.
Lake Mills — Wilke 0-1-1, Herrington 3-2-8, Stoddard 9-11-29, Retrum 5-0-10, Moen 4-2-10, Bender 4-0-9, Johnson 1-0-2. Totals — 27 16-26 71.
3-point goals — D 2 (Navarro, Haak 1), LM 1 (Bender 1). Total fouls — D 20, LM 14. Fouled out — Navarro.
DEERFIELD 79, JOHNSON CREEK40
Johnson Creek 16 24 — 40
Deerfield 41 38 — 79
Johnson Creek (fg-ft-pts) — Garza 2-5-11, Swanson 4-0-10, Sullivan 2-2-6, Walling 1-3-6, Anton-Pernat 2-0-5, L. Berres 0-2-2. Totals — 11 12-29 40.
Deerfield — Doyle 3-0-7, Mathwig 1-3-5, Fisher 7-4-20, Klade 6-3-15, Haak 5-1-13, Nehring 0-1-1, Lasack 0-2-2, Bonjour 6-0-14, Gjermo 1-0-2. Totals — 29 14-22 79
3-point goals — JC 6 (Garza 2, Swanson 2, Walling 1, Anton-Pernat 1), D 7 (Fisher 2, Haak 2, Bonjour 2, Doyle 1). Total fouls — JC 16, D 20. Fouled out — Sullivan.
