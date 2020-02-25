Despite having three girls scoring 15 points, the Cambridge girls basketball team was defeated in overtime by New Glarus, 69-66, in a Capitol South Conference finale Thursday night at Cambridge High School.
Ashlynn Jarlsberg, Gracie Korth and Olivia Williams all collected 15 points for the Blue Jays in their defeat. Jarlsberg hit four 3-pointers.
Cambridge trailed 29-21 at halftime and fell behind by as many as 18 points in the second half, but rallied to send the game to overtime.
Sophomore post Mayah Holzhueter added 13 points. New Glarus’ Jayln Benson scored a game-high 33 points.
NEW GLARUS 69
CAMBRIDGE 66 OT
New Glarus 29 28 12 — 69
Cambridge 21 36 9 — 66
New Glarus (fg ft-fta pts) — Watrud 1 0-0 2, Himmelmann 5 2-3 12, Klosterman-Havens 3 0-0 8, Benson 10 8-9 33, Noil 1 6-6 8, Marty 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals — 22 16-18 69.
Cambridge — Jarlsberg 5 1-2 15, Korth 5 5-9 15, Holzhueter 3 7-10 13, Williams 5 4-6 15, Bolger 1 0-0 2, Hommen 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 13-29 66.
3-point goals — NG (Klostermann-Havens 2, Benson 2, Marty, Thompson) 6; C (Jarlsberg 4, Williams) 5. Total fouls — NG 23, C 16.
Black Hawk 57
Cambridge 36
Olivia Williams scored 14 points in the Cambridge girls basketball team’s 57-36 non-conference loss to top-ranked Black Hawk Saturday at Cambridge High School.
Williams scored eight points in the second half during her team-high 14.
Mayah Holzhueter ended with 10 points.
UP NEXT
Cambridge (10-10, No. 2 seed) will host the winner of No. 7 Markesan and No. 10 Orfordville Parkview in a WIAA Division 4 regional Friday at 7 p.m.
A win there would put the Blue Jays in the regional championship game Saturday Tipoff would be 7 p.m. at CHS as well.
BLACK HAWK 57, CAMBRIDGE 36
Black Hawk 32 25 — 57
Cambridge 18 18 — 36
Black Hawk (fg ftm-fta pts) — R. Butler 7 2-2 20, H. Butler 3 1-2 10, Leuzinger 7 1-2 17, Marty 1 2-4 4, Wellnitz 3 0-0 6. Totals — 22 6-10 57.
Cambridge — Jarlsberg 1 0-0 2, Korth 2 0-0 4, Holzhueter 5 0-0 10, Williams 5 4-4 14, Bolger 2 0-0 4. Totals — 16 4-6 36.
3-point goals — BH (B. Butler 4, H. Butler, Leuzinger 2) 7; C 0. Total fouls — BH 10, C 11.
