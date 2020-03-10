Feb. 3-April 30: Public School Open Enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2020-21 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period begins Feb. 3, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
CAMBRIDGE
Friday, March 13: Board Game Night
Nikolay Middle School is having a board game night for students and families on March 13 from 4-7 p.m. at 211 South St. There will be concessions and board games available, and people can bring their own.
