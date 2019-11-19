The Deerfield School District is gearing up for a possible referendum.
School Board President Jim Haak announced on Nov. 18 the creation of an ad hoc Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). Its stated purpose includes creating a community survey related to school district future planning and making recommendations to the board.
The school district is eyeing a new operational referendum to replace funding that has been coming in annually through a previous referendum. That referendum is expiring at the end of the current fiscal year. The board has said there is an option to add building projects, if deemed neccessary, but it has not yet made any such decision.
The board is looking for community members to join the committee.
“It’s nice to make sure that we have all demographics, we get a variety of age groups, a variety of where they live in the community, children or no children, etc.” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said.
The committee will consist of 12-15 members and will begin meeting in January. Interested individuals can contact the district office.
Mental Health Navigator
The board also approved a shared services agreement with Cambridge, for a mental health navigator position.
It would be financed through a School-based Mental Services Grant for 2019-2020. The Deerfield School District will serve as the operator and fiscal agent. Spending will be decided collaboratively, which does not necessarily mean that the cost will be evenly split, but rather will be spent based on the needs of each district as determined by the mental health teams of each district.
A mental health navigator collects and tracks data and creates reports required by the grant. They do not provide care to students but work with families seeking mental health resources, coordinates services between districts and oversees the mental health teams. In addition, this position is charged with scheduling trainings, including hiring speakers.
Waste Disposal Contract
Business Manager Doreen Treuden also recommended entering into a three-year contract for waste disposal and recycling with Badgerland Disposal. The contract with the district’s current vendor, Advanced Disposal, will expire on December 31.
The school district received quotes from three vendors: Advanced Disposal, Pellitteri and Badgerland Disposal.
School Board Elections
There are two school board seats that are open in the spring election, now held by Autumn Knudtson and Shelley Mack. Candidacy papers are required to be filed by January 7 at 5 p.m. Both current members have indicated that they are planning to run again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.