UW-Madison
UW-Madison announced that three local students completed their degrees at the end of the Fall 2019 semester.
Elizabeth Chitwood of Cambridge graduated from UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences with a bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics.
Regan Bush of Deerfield earned a bachelor of science in community and nonprofit leadership from the School of Human Ecology. And Anthony Johnson of Deerfield graduated with distinction from the College of Engineering with a bachelor of science degree in geological engineering.
Madison Area Technical College
Michelle Hughes of Cambridge was named to the Madison Area Technical College Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Hughes earned honors as well, with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74.
