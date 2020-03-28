The Cambridge Foundation has announced its 2020 grant recipients.
Twelve cash awards were given out for a total of $82,888.
The Foundation also gave a thirteenth award, with no set dollar amount announced, to the Cambridge Food Panty and Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART). The Foundation said this was a general, open-ended commitment to assist them in uncertain “economic times.”
In a release, the foundation said the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, and resulting economic downtown, affected this year’s awards.
“The unprecedented times in our community coupled with financial uncertainty required thoughtful and prudent cuts in our grants for the year 2020,” the release said.
In 2019, the foundation awarded $209,315 to 14 recipients. In 2018, it gave out 12 awards totaling $216,487.
Since 1947, including the announced 2020 awards, the Cambridge Foundation has given out about $5.5 million in local grants.
The 2020 recipients are:
• $25,000 to Lake Ripley Park for annual operations and water abatement;
• $15,000 to School-Based Mental Health Counseling for mental health counseling;
• $5,500 to the Village of Cambridge for electronic speed signs;
• $10,000 to the Lake Ripley Management District for land acquisition;
• $3,600 to the Cambridge Community Activities Program for senior luncheon expenses;
• $1,500 to the Cambridge Community Activities Program for its Youth Center free snack program;
• $5,000 to the Cambridge Connector Trail Committee for matching funds for trail engineering and construction;
• $488 to Friends of Cam-Rock Park for water quality monitoring team supplies;
• $1,000 to Cambridge BSA Troop 41 and Troop 7041 for Scout Camp tree removal;
• $12,000 to the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) for a social worker’s salary;
• $3,400 to the Town of Oakland for two speed signs on Ripley Road;
• $400 to the Cambridge Community Library for two new solar shades on the library’s west windows;
• And to the Cambridge Food Panty and CART, a general commitment to assist due to uncertain economic times, with no set dollar amount announced.
