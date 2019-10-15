WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Despite being one of the smallest schools participating the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team held its own in the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational, held Saturday.
On the very same Ridges Golf Course layout that the WIAA state meet will be held Nov. 2, the D/C boys placed seventh among 17 teams, while the girls finished 13th in 15-team field.
Junior Austin Colvin and sophomore Zach Huffman led the way with top-25 finishes. Colvin ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 21.6 seconds to finish 23rd overall, while Huffman was two places back in 17:27.9.
Juniors Jack Nikolay (29th, 17:37.1) and Makhai Navarro (60th, 18:28.6) and freshman Kalob Kimmel (89th, 19:21.6) rounded out the D/C scoring.
Jake Lepak of champion Stevens Point won the boys race in 16:01.0.
GIRLS
Olivia Williams earned a 41st-place finish with a 5K time of 21:59.7.
Crossing the finish line next for Deerfield/Cambridge was senior Meghan Bolger in 22:33.9 while freshman Gillian Thompson was 70th in 23:15.1.
Sophomore Maggie Schmude (79th, 23:51.8) and freshman Abby Grosvold (85th, 24:09.6) completed the D/C scoring.
Kate Kopotic of champion Sun Prairie won the girls race in 18:45.4.
UP NEXT
Deerfield/Cambridge will compete in the 2019 Capitol Conference Meet this Saturday, Oct. 19, at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette.
Racing begins at 10 a.m.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS INVITATIONAL
At Ridge Golf Course
Boys team scores: Stevens Point 21, Marshfield 94, Sauk Prairie 103, Wisconsin Rapids 160, Manitowoc 173, Tomah 174, Deerfield/Cambridge 200, Oshkosh West 209, Sun Prairie 215, Darlington 280, Sparta 286, Onalaska Luther 316, Rosholt 343, Green Bay West 350, Athens 392, Adams-Friendship & Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Inc.
Individual champion: Lepak, Stevens Point, 16:01.0.
Deerfield/Cambridge: 23. Colvin, 17:21.6; 25. Huffman, 17:27.9; 29. Nikolay, 17:37.1; 60. Navarro, 18:28.6; 89. Kimmel, 19:21.6.
Girls team scores: Sun Prairie 28, Marshfield 82, Wisconsin Rapids 102, Stevens Point 124, Gillett 146, Darlington 166, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 226, Sauk Prairie 236, Edgar 245, Tomah 247, Manitowoc 262, Deerfield/Cambridge 299, Onalaska Luther 316, Sparta 322.
