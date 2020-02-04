Members of a Cambridge ad-hoc committee who are working to connect the village to the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Path accepted a $5,000 grant Jan. 28 from renewable energy firm Invenergy. Invenergy has been exploring building a large solar farm in the town of Christiana. Shown from left are Dane County Board Supervisor Bob Salov, ad-hoc committee member Bruce Pedrick, Cambridge Village President Mark McNally, Invenergy renewable development analyst {span}Aidan O’Connor and ad-hoc committee member and former Cambridge Village President Steve Struss. {/span}