A Chicago firm in early-stage development of a large solar farm near Cambridge has given $5,000 toward a planned bike route linking Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Aidan O’Connor, a project developer at Invenergy, attended a Jan. 28 meeting of the Cambridge Village Board, making the announcement alongside members of an ad-hoc committee that has been raising funds to build the trail.
“It’s clear that many people in the community are excited about the connector trail,” O’Connor said in a release. “We are honored to do our part to support a project the community is passionate about and look forward to continuing to find ways to be a good neighbor.”
“The connector trail will provide new opportunities for healthy outdoor activity and serve as an economic driver for the region,” Steve Struss, former Cambridge Village President and secretary of the ad-hoc committee, said in a release. “You know when smart companies like Invenergy get behind an effort, it has to be a worthwhile one.”
In January 2019, the ad-hoc committee secured a $209,000 matching Partners for Recreation and Conservation (PARC) & Ride grant from Dane County, that will cover about half of the estimated $419,000 cost of building the path. The committee is now raising the required match
So, far, in addition to the $5,000 from Invenergy, the Village of Cambridge and Jefferson County have each given $5,000 and about $3,800 has come in from other sources including Dancing Goat Distillery and the Cambridge Winery, ad-hoc committee members told the Village Board on Jan. 14.
“We feel like we’re in good shape; we’re getting some traction,” Struss told the Village Board Jan. 28.
“I think you guys are on your way,” agreed Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck.
“We definitely appreciate the support from Invenergy,” ad-hoc committee member Bob Salov said.
In May, the committee plans to apply for a state stewardship grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and expect to apply for other grants and to hold at least one fundraising event this year. It has four more years to finish raising the Dane County grant match.
This is the second Dane County PARC & Ride grant Cambridge has received in recent years. About six years ago, the county awarded the Village of Cambridge a $72,000 grant, which it had to match for a total project cost of $144,000, to build phase one of the bike path. That portion of the path was completed, and now connects CamRock County Park northward through the village to a safe crossing at U.S. Highway 18 near England Street.
The $419,000 estimated project cost for the next stretch, covered by the Dane County Parc & Ride grant, would fund engineering and construction of an off-road connector route that would almost reach the state trail; bicyclists would have to spend some time on local roads at the northern end.
The planned route covered by the Dane County grant would run from the north side of U.S. Highway 18, near England Street, westward alongside U.S. 12-18 to Kenseth Way, which is the entrance to The Vineyards at Cambridge development. It would then connect into a 1-mile existing off-road public loop in the The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood. Beyond The Vineyards, it would keep running northward through 54 acres owned by the Cambridge Foundation, ending at State Farm Road about a half-mile east of Prairie Drive.
From there, bicyclists would have to follow an on-road route, either for about 1.5 miles via Prairie Drive or for about 2.5 miles via State Highway 134, to reach the existing state trail.
The ad-hoc committee has a vision, in a future phase that would require additional funding, to work with land owners in the Town of Deerfield to connect the route fully off-road, all the way to the state trail.
Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy’s home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Poland and Scotland. The company has successfully developed more than 24,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, and natural gas power generation facilities as well as advanced energy storage projects.
Tentatively called the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, the Cambridge-area solar farm is envisioned to be mostly located in the Town of Christiana with a small portion in the Town of Deerfield.
A map on display at a meeting in September in the Town of Christiana showed it stretching roughly from Tobacco Road on the south, to Washington Road on the west, Munson Road on the north and Highland Drive on the east and includes property on both sides of U.S. Highway 12-18 west of the Cambridge village limits.
Invenergy representatives have said they expect Koshkonong Solar Energy Center to be comparable in size to Badger Hollow Solar Farm, its 3,500-acre, 300-megawatt solar project soon to be under construction in Iowa County.
Badger Hollow is expected to have more than 1 million solar panels. Its first phase, generating 150 megawatts of power, is expected to be operational by the end of 2020. That will be followed by phase two, with an additional 150 megawatts, expected to be operating by 2021.
Invenergy representatives have stressed the long process ahead for the proposed solar farm in Christiana, saying at the September meeting that they were then at least year out from filing an engineering plan with the state Public Service Commission, and at least two years away from the start of construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.