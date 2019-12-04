CAMBRIDGE

Saturday, Dec. 7: Fat Tire Bike Ride

Bell Joy Ride, a Madison cycling group, is riding in CamRock County Park on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of Global Fat Tire Bike Day. More information: belljoyridemadisonwi@gmail.com.

DEERFIELD

Saturday Dec. 7: DCC Basketball

The Deerfield Community Center girls traveling basketball teams will play Dec. 7 at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St., from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

