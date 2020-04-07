Due to public health concerns, the local government meetings listed below are subject to cancellation and changes of location. Some meetings are now being streamed live online rather than meeting in person. Online meetings that we know of are included in this list. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to confirm that meetings are still occurring and if so, how to attend in-person or online. To add an in-person or online meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Plan Commission

Monday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Station Building Committee

Thursday, April 9, 5 p.m., Oakland Town Hall

Full Commission

Wednesday, April 15, 6:30 p.m., Oakland Town Hall

Station Building Committee

Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m., Oakland Town Hall

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Public Works Committee

Monday, April 13, 6 p.m., Village Hall

Finance Committee

Monday, April 13, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, April 14, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, April 13, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Education

Monday, April 27, 6:15 p.m., Deerfield High School

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall

DANE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Organizational Meeting

Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m. City-County Building, Room 201

