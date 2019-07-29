EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Newsletter assembly
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship Coffee Hour
10:30 a.m. Stewardship meeting
MONDAY
6:30 p.m. Education Committee meeting
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Fireside concert
WEDNESDAY
1:30 Pastor’s meeting
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
9-11 a.m. Mom’s Study
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Bible Study
8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park
SUNDAY
9:15 a.m. Prayer
10 a.m Worship
MONDAY
4 p.m. Our House Sing-a-long
7 p.m Prayer group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Rev. Alex Carmel
Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Sunday mass
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY
ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson
(West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
12 p.m. Knitting/Crochet Group
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
MONDAY
Meals on Wheels week continues
9 a.m. Quilters
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship Service
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
8-10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast
10 a.m. Worship
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &
UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077 or
(608) 423-4610
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Pie Making
2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study
SATURDAY
Youth Mission Team Departs
8 a.m. Farmers Market Pie Sale
6 p.m. Mallards Game
5 p.m. Worship with Communion
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship Service with Communion
FRIDAY
5:30 p.m. Tailgate Party at Warner Park
7:05 p.m. Mallards Baseball Game
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion
MONDAY
1:15 p.m. Volunteers Meet at Aiden Estates, Jefferson
TUESDAY
2 p.m. Outreach Committee Meeting
