The cold winter temps were a faint memory last Tuesday, July 2, 2019, for the Lake Ripley CC Women’s Organization. A Skins game heated up the course for the 18-hole golfers in preparation for the Match Play next week. Four groups of golfers competed and each group had a winner. They include Dana Norville, Cindy Hartman, Lori Jensen, and Sue Repyak. There was only one birdie for the day made by Betty Litscher on #14. Not a single sunken approach was made but the Blind Bogey was won by Betty Reay for the second week in a row!
The 9-hole golfers had another nice day for golf as they prepare for match play too. Flight 1 low net was won by Evie Lund and second in this flight was Sue Buell. There were ties for both first and second low putts, first went to Sue Buell, Barb Lyon and Peach Beahlin. Second low putts tie was between Evie Lund and Virginia Newcomb. In Flight 2, the low net winner was Jane Spindler, second went to Lora Kautzer. Low putts was secured by Mary Heynis. Tied for second low putts was Jane Spindler and Sandy Roach. Flight 3 low net was captured by Marti Tenzer who also took low putts. Lora Kautzer made a sunken approach on hole #15. Pars were earned by the following golfers: Evie Lund, #12 & #15; Jackie Slinde, #12; Sue Buell, #12; Lora Kautzer, #15; Virginia Newcomb, #12; and Chris Gardenier on #12 & #14. There were no birdies reported. The Blind Bogey winners this week were Sue Buell, Mary Heynis and Marti Tenzer.
Bridge results for this week include: 1. Sarah Baird, 2. Betty Litscher, 3. Charlene Cederberg, and 4. Wendy Lehr.
Euchre players placed as follows: 1. Dorothy Goldsworthy, 2. Jinx Caucutt, 3. Edwina Hilleshiem, 4. Alice Reinen, 5. Jackie Slinde, 6. Tie: Ruth Klein and Cindy Hartman.
