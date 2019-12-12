Deerfield will light up this weekend, during Family Christmas Weekend from Thursday, Dec. 12 to Sunday Dec. 15.
The annual Christmas festival is hosted by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce.
Festivities kick off Thursday, Dec. 12 with a cookie walk and the Festival of Trees at the downtown businesses at 5 p.m. People can visit businesses on Main Street, collect a cookie and vote on Christmas tree decorations. The goal is to connect the community with local businesses.
After the cookie walk, there will be a tree lighting outside the Deerfield Public Library, at 12 W. Nelson St. The free event has live music at 6:30 p.m.
Free family fun continues on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Deerfield Community Center, in Liberty Commons, 10 Liberty St. There will be gingerbread house-making and horse-drawn carriage rides from 1-3 p.m.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, the chamber will host the annual Breakfast with Santa at the Deerfield Fire Station, at 305 N. Industrial Park Rd. On the menu will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, milk and coffee. Families can also have their portraits taken with Santa. Breakfast is available from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All weekend long, people can visit homes in the area participating in the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest.
For more information on the Family Christmas Weekend, contact the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce at 608-764-8102.
