I’d never eaten a Moon Pie until a couple of years ago, when they got a small mention in a local theater production my daughter was involved in.
Another mother and I went in search of them, and found them locally after some hilarious effort, to pair with flower bouquets for our young thespians.
This week, when we happened across them again at the store, we bought a box and fondly remembered that summer day when theater and chocolate-graham cracker-marshmallow gluttony intertwined.
Moon Pies aren’t locally made but they have become, for me, a local memory.
Food is, of course, intertwined with our rural Wisconsin culture.
We treasure our few restaurants and coffee shops in the Cambridge-Deerfield area and have our favorite menu items we hope will never be discontinued.
Ice cream-topped waffles? You can get those locally. They have become central to our family birthday celebrations.
So often, food and drink are the backdrop for local moments we’ll long cherish.
Years from now, we’ll remember the festival and summer concert food: wood-fire pizza, ice cream, cheeseburgers and pie.
We’ll remember the farmers market food: apples and tomatoes and honey.
We’ll remember the church dinner food: soup suppers, meatballs, chicken and biscuits, turkey. And more pie.
There will be holiday cookie walks, Homecoming tailgates, pancake breakfasts, chicken dinners, summer community barbecues, potlucks of all varieties and free community dinners to smile at the recollection of.
This time of year, local public gatherings are all about chili, with a chili cook-off just completed in London and another one coming up in Deerfield.
This week, Moon Pies got me thinking about local food.
And about how so much of what my children will remember about growing up here, and the moments I will best recall about these years, will revolve around what we ate and who we ate with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.