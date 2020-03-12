The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts have canceled some events, including music concerts scheduled for tonight, due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus.
According to emails and social media posts from the Cambridge School District, the following events are canceled:
• Cambridge Elementary School first and fourth-grade concerts scheduled for Thursday night, March 12;
• Cambridge High School Science Olympiad on Saturday, March 14;
• A youth wrestling tournament at Cambridge High School on Saturday, March 14;
• A Cambridge High School Spring Break trip to Europe
“First and foremost, our concern is for the health of our students and community members,” a Cambridge School District email said.
According to emails and social media posts from the Deerfield School District, the following events are canceled:
• Second and third grade music concerts at Deerfield Elementary School scheduled for Thursday night, March 12.
• A Deerfield Middle School wrestling match scheduled for Thursday night, March 12
• A fifth/sixth grade math meet scheduled for Friday, March 13, and a seventh/eighth grade math meet scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, both in New Glarus.
Deerfield School District Superintendent Michelle Jensen, in an email, said DHS’s Academic Decathlon team will participate in the state tournament in the Wisconsin Dells March 12-13. The tournament has not been cancelled, although the event has been closed to spectators.
Jensen also said a high school music trip to Canada, which left on Tuesday, March 10, will continue as planned. Jensen said she is in in daily contact with DHS band director Ryan Petersen "about any new information coming out of Toronto."
Jensen said the district recognizes “the concern that exists with COVID-19 locally and on a national basis,” and said public health officials “indicate the risk to our area remains low.”
Jensen's letter noted that the school district “will be developing plans for virtual learning in the event that we need them. This may include online learning and take-home activities for our students."
"We know this is a rapidly changing environment with many moving parts. We will send out further information over the next week as we continue to monitor the situation and receive regular updates from state and national sources," the letter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.