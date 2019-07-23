Troop 88 Boy Scouts of Deerfield is putting on a special fundraising dinner & silent auction on Aug. 11.The dinner will be catered by Texas Roadhouse. Please come anytime between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. This dinner will be located at The Education Center of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church at 3494 Oak Park Rd, Deerfield. The menu includes BBQ chicken, pulled pork, baked potato, corn salad, Schoep’s ice cream for dessert and a beverage.
We decided to do this dinner as a way of fundraising money for our troop, so we can get camping equipment, send Boy Scouts to camp and have the ability to explore amazing places. For example, in the near future we would like to explore the Boundary Waters! However, we can’t possibly have such a great experience without funding.
If you would like to attend our dinner, you will need to purchase a ticket. A ticket costs $15 per person for kids, adults, and seniors. You can purchase a ticket at the Bank of Deerfield, Quilted Oak and Ice Cream, or from a scout. To purchase a ticket from a local scout, please call Luke at: (608) 515-6453.
The dinner will not just include eating. We will be putting on a silent auction!
We hope you can come and help support your local Boy Scout Troop 88 in Deerfield.
