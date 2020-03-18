Olivia Williams of Cambridge was selected as the local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter’s Good Citizen representative.
The DAR has awarded Good Citizen Award since 1934.
The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR chapter recognized seven area high school seniors for their service, leadership, character and academic achievement.
On March 5, the DAR chapter and award recipients from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra-Eagle and Whitewater met for a luncheon.
Williams was chosen out of the seven award-recipients to represent the chapter in a statewide competition.
Williams wrote an essay about engaging America’s youth as citizens.
