The Town of Deerfield has begun updating its comprehensive plan as required by state law. It has hired Vanderwalle and Associates to update the Plan. The comprehensive plan acts as a guide for Town growth, land use and preservation, business development, transportation, etc. The town is required to follow its plan. The Town is asking for input from residents until the end of July, after which the first of three drafts of the new plan will be written. Residents can go to twww.town.deerfield.wi.us) to get more information, as well as a questionnaire that can be filled out and e-mailed. Then over the next 3-4 months, three drafts will be written, using inputs that the Plan Commission and Town board gather in the ongoing process.
The total process including reviews, and at least one public hearing, will take 7-8 months, ending in February or March 2020.
