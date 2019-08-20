Twenty years have passed since a local Realtor convinced us, in a sly sunset showing in late August, to buy a house.
Twenty years is a long time in the life of a neighborhood.
Over two decades, neighborhood toddlers grow up to be college graduates.
Over two decades, an entire generation of children thrill on, and eventually abandon for more exciting adventures, neighborhood sledding hills and pocket parks.
Twenty years is a long time in the life of a yard.
In that span of time, trees once no wider than your forearm grow up to shadow a deck and you can count on two hands the succession of small pets you’ve helped bury in a succession of solemn child-led funerals.
Twenty years later, you’re once again mowing the lawn. Kids once so eager to take on that chore have abandoned it for paid hourly jobs. The kind where they take taxes out.
If you’re lucky, grandma’s irises, lovingly transplanted in 2001, are still blooming after 20 years. Unless the hail storm of 2002 took them out. Or they were gathered into a bouquet in 2011 by the 6-year-old who decided to “pick” them. All of them. Yanked them out by the roots. Just for you.
There are scars.
And if you look close, the front sidewalk still bears the faint reddish mark of the great 8-year-old bicycle wipeout of 2014.
Twenty years is a long time in the life of a home.
Kitchen towels, once a housewarming present, have been reduced to scraps that wipe up spills in the garage.
Over 20 years you paint so many times. Then prime. And paint again. If you could peer Superman-like through 20 years of paint and primer on your walls, you’d recognize your entire family history. The trendy 1999 sponge paint is still under there somewhere. The nursery pink.
Twenty years is a long time.
We’ve considered moving.
But the steep hill at the end of the block, that we once wearily dragged toddler wagons up, remains.
And the sunset form the back porch. It's never left. Constants like that compel us to stay.
