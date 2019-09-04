Nine months after a fire mostly destroyed it, the owners of Giovanni’s restaurant have taken down the historic building on U.S. Highway 18.
Giovanni’s owners, Lee and Nancy Loveall said they decided to tear down a majority of the building, which has been vacant since December.
“The building has been slowly caving in on itself and we have had continuing issues with trespassers,” Lee Loveall said in a message to the Cambridge News.
“As a safety precaution we took down the most damaged parts of the building,” he continued.
The building, which is located in the town of Oakland, east of the Dane-Jefferson County line, was heavily damaged in a fire Dec. 9, 2018.
A passerby called in the fire around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, and it was finally put out by 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, Cambridge Fire Department officials said in December.
Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson called the building “a total loss.”
Some of the building is still standing, next to a pile of debris that Loveall plans to haul away within the next week.
Now that some demolition is done, the Edgerton couple is looking toward the future of the business.
“(We) hope to have a resolution with our insurance company soon, as far as what our next move can be,” Loveall said. “We hope to rebuild.”
Lee and Nancy Loveall opened the restaurant, which was named for their son, in July 2017.
The building had a long history as a Wisconsin supper club, and was previously used as Judd’s Supper Club, Daytona North, Cardinal Ridge Supper Club and D Days Bar and Grill.
“We really miss our regular customers and are hoping to be back in business late next year,” Loveall added.
