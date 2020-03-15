Nearly two dozen area school districts, many of which had previously announced they would remain open until Wednesday March 18, are now closing immediately due to coronavirus concerns.
The closures include Cambridge and Deerfield schools.
In a joint release issued shortly after 1:30 p.m Sunday, March 15, the school districts in Dane County and the surrounding area said the immediate closures are "in the best interests of the health of our students, staff, and families."
"This closure will extend minimally through Friday, April 3. Individual school districts will be sending out more detailed information to their families and staff as soon as possible, but collectively agreed to close schools immediately. We appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate through this rapidly evolving situation," the release said.
School districts affected were:
- Belleville School District
- Cambridge School District
- Columbus School District
- Deerfield School District
- DeForest Area School District
- Edgerton School District
- Lodi School District
- Madison Metropolitan School District
- Marshall School District
- McFarland School District
- Middleton Cross Plains Area School District
- Monona Grove School District
- Mount Horeb Area School District
- New Glarus School District
- Oregon School District
- Sauk Prairie School District
- Stoughton Area School District
- Sun Prairie School District
- Verona Area School District
- Waterloo School District
- Waunakee Community School District
- Wisconsin Heights School District
Additionally, Public Health Madison & Dane County at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday issued a directive to close all Dane County schools as of March 16, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. "to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Public Health Madison & Dane County at the same time issued a county-wide directive that bans gatherings of 50 or more people. "This order will continue until further notice," it said.
“Schools play a crucial role in providing nutrition and other critical services to students, but they also pose a risk to children and staff with underlying health conditions and their closure can reduce community spread of COVID-19,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Closing schools and canceling events are a disruption to our lives, but we believe these measures are necessary for the safety of our community.”
The Cambridge School Board has since set an emergency meeting to discuss and take possible action "to make emergency human relations and other decisions related to school closure due to COVID-19 pandemic." That meeting is set for 7 p.m. Sunday in the School District Conference Room at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, Cambridge.
In a letter emailed to parents late Sunday afternoon, Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen said "this weekend has continued to have information evolving very quickly."
General information that the school district has decided, as of Sunday afternoon.
Deerfield schools are closed effective immediately. This closure will extend minimally through Sunday April 5. Schools are tentatively set to reopen on Monday April 6.
With this earlier-than-expected closure, students will have two weeks of Spring Break, March 15 through March 27.
At this time, the school district's continuation of learning plan for student instruction will begin on March 30.
During this time of school closure, March 16-April 5, the following conditions apply:
- School buildings will be open to staff only. "Please do not come to the buildings," the letter said.
- All district-sponsored events are canceled.
- All sports and other extracurricular practices and competitions are cancelled.
- All district facilities are closed for use by internal or external groups. This includes any individual or group that had previously reserved space in our buildings/grounds during this closure period including the spring break week of March 23 – 27.
"We will be sending additional information regarding at-home and online instruction, access to schools to retrieve medications, technology, other personal items needed in the short-term, and other pertinent information regarding this closure," the letter continued. "None of us have ever experienced anything like this in our lifetime. I am so grateful to you for your patience and understanding as we work through these challenges together."
