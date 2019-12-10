A Kaukauna design-build firm has been hired to plan for expansion of the fire and EMS station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
After hearing from three firms on Dec. 4, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission voted unanimously to hire Keller, Inc. for an initial $1,500 retainer fee.
Devin Flanigan, co-owner and construction manager for Keller, which in addition to Kaukauna has offices in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau, called the fee a “handshake.”
He said that is all the five municipalities represented on the commission will pay until after funding is secured through the passage of a referendum in each municipality.
Flanigan said the commission can ultimately expect Keller’s fees to additionally amount to 10-20 percent of the design and construction cost.
Commission members have predicted the cost of tripling the size of the station, up from 10,000 to 30,000 square feet, may be $5 million.
The city of Fort Atkinson is about to begin constructing a $4.5 million station expansion, similar to what’s envisioned in Cambridge, Oakland Town Chairman Eugen Kapsner said.
Keller has also been both the architect and construction manager in Fort Atkinson.
The five referendums, one each for the village of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Christiana, Lake Mills and Oakland would be held in the spring of 2021, according to a preliminary timeline presented by Flanigan.
The commission doesn’t have taxing authority, and relies on funding from the five municipalities to operate area fire and EMS out of the current 10,000-square-foot station at 273 W. Main St.
The station would expand to the north, onto a 1-acre parcel the Town of Christiana bought in September 2019 that currently holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house, according to a preliminary vision.
The other four municipalities have agreed to each repay Christiana a portion of the cost, over time, of purchasing the Pizza Pit site.
Flanigan said Keller will bring a cost estimate to the commission in March, after completing a needs assessment in January and drawing up preliminary architectural plans in February.
The next few months are, “essentially getting the ball rolling in the right direction,” Flanigan said.
Some commission members expressed concern, before voting to hire Keller, about costs estimates not being finalized until after a referendum is held.
Flanigan responded that Keller staff routinely provide cost estimates before referendums are held. The company has “six full-time estimators, and that’s all they do,” he said.
Keller recommends that municipalities set a referendum at 5-10 percent above the total estimated cost and fees, in the event that costs are ultimately higher.
Based on the timeline presented by Flanigan, if the five referendums are successful ground could be broken in the spring of 2022.
The construction would be done in phases, to ensure that the fire and EMS services could continue operating throughout the process, Flanigan said.
Flanigan said a key focus will be how to best meet the Cambridge area’s specific needs with an expanded station.
“I’m a big believer that each community is unique and how they should be approached is very different,” Flanigan said. “How this community should be approached should not be the same as how the city of Madison should be approached.”
