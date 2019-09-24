The dictionary defines kismet as a word from the Arabic meaning fate, destiny, your lot in life. Googling kismet showed any number of boutiques and high-end shops named Kismet. There was a 1911 play and a movie in 1955 called Kismet. My story starts here.
My daughter picked me up last Saturday morning to make a day trip to Rockford. The weather was awful. Raining and icky. I-90 is not the scenic route, but the best way to get to Illinois.
I said we were going to Rockford, but we stopped a little short in Roscoe, a little town that can be missed if you don’t turn off the highway onto Main Street. There in the middle of Main Street, in the middle of Roscoe, was Kismet. At least the Kismet we were looking for.
Kismet is a boutique, no, it is more than that.
It has a comfortable chair and couch to rest in, and a relaxing and happy atmosphere. It also has sweetheart owners, Diane and Tracy who care and take care of each customer.
My daughter, Kelly, was taking some of her prints and originals including quilts to add to the store.
I had not seen Diane for quite some time, but when she gave me a hug and said “I’ve missed you. I love you,” I felt like she was another daughter.
I am such a loudmouth about family and having the same Lithuanian blood. I was reminded you don’t have to have the same blood to be family. We are connected by love, those we love and those that love us. So there you go. Kismet.
This is one of Diane’s recipes.
Cheese Dip and More
Ingredients: 16-ounce jar Cheeeewhiz, 2 cans cream soup of your choice, 1 package taco seasoning, 1 pound hamburger, browned and drained.
Directions: Melt cheese, mix in soup, mix in hamburger, keep warm in crock pot.
Goes best with lime taco chips. Enjoy.
